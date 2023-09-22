Anker’s new Soundcore Motion 300 speaker debuts next month [Deal]

Anker this week is now launching its latest Bluetooth speaker. The new Soundcore Motion 300 won’t be officially launching until next month – but we can at least showcase everything new this time around.

Meet Anker’s new Soundcore Motion 300 speaker

Continuing to deliver on the refreshed design cues we first saw launched with the Motion X600 back in the spring, we’re getting a new and more affordable counterpart. It’s a far more streamlined build than we’ve seen for most of the Soundcore speakers in the past, with the Motion 300 arriving with a smaller design that is very much in line with what you’d expect from the naming scheme – that is, compared to its larger X600 sibling.

The whole package is covered in a plastic shell, that from my personal experience so far has a nice feel to it. This isn’t one of those cheap Bluetooth speakers you’ll find on Amazon, and I was able to tell that the second I got it out of the box. A full review is coming closer to the launch date, but I have to say I am impressed from the build perspective.

As far as the actual audio capabilities, the Anker Soundcore Motion 300 arrives with a 30W stereo driver system inside. Its 40kHz output pairs with some of Anker’s usual software features like Dynamic mode that can boost volume output when out and about. Circling back to the design for a second, its form-factor leans into the go-anywhere nature. On top of a removeable strap, the speaker also carries an IPX7 waterproof rating. Not to mention the 13 hours of playback that also makes the cut.

Officially launching next month, the Soundcore Motion 300 speaker will be available from Anker and over on Amazon. It’ll debut with a $79.99 retail price tag, and comes in Mirage Black, Frost Blue, and Fern Green designs – though the latter two won’t be shipping until later on in the year.

In typical Anker fashion, you can also lock-in a launch discount if you reserve one of the speakers now. Over on the official Soundcore site, you can score a $15 off coupon for just for putting down a $1 deposit. That lets you drop the price down to $64.99 when it does officially begin shipping on October 9.

