Anker announces new portable Soundcore Motion X500 hi-res speaker [Deal]

Anker today is launching its newest speaker. The Soundcore lineup is getting a new and more midrange release with the Motion X500. It won’t be shipping until next month, but arrives with a pre-order discount for those who lock-in Anker’s latest ahead of time.

Anker’s new Motion X500 arrives to round out the rest of the Soundcore lineup. We’ve slowly been seeing the company phase out some of its previous releases in the product category in favor of these new Motion-branded offerings – all of which started back in April with the X600. Since then, we saw Anker return to offer an even more compact model with the smaller Motion 300 speaker.

Now to complete the triad, we have the new Anker Motion X500. This is very much like the other Soundcore speakers, but arrives to fit snuggly in the lineup between those two models we just mentioned.

The Motion X500 shares much of the design as the others, with a speaker grill covering the whole exterior and a handle on the top. It’s a bit more compact, but still manages to provide the higher resolution sound offered by the X600. There’s 3-channel sound that not only comes powered by a 40W system, but is also backed by a Wireless Hi-Res certification, as well as AAC LC and LDAC playback.

Many of Anker’s other standard Soundcore Motion speaker features are making it into the X500, too. There’s IPX7 water-resistance as well as the ability to adjust EQ settings from the companion app. This is a battery-powered release, and specifically means you’ll be able to listen for 12 hours at a time before it’s time to plug back in.

Officially launching next month, the Soundcore Motion X500 speaker will be available from Anker and over on Amazon. It’ll debut with a $169.99 retail price tag, and comes in Mirage Black, Frost Blue, and Fern Green designs.

In typical Anker fashion, you can also lock-in a launch discount if you reserve one of the speakers now. Over on the official Soundcore site, you can score a $40 off coupon for just for putting down a $1 deposit right now. That lets you drop the price down to $129.99 when it does officially begin shipping in November.

