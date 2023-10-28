Google’s Pixel 7 with Tensor G2 has never sold for less at $440 (Reg. $599)

Woot is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7 5G 128GB smartphone for $439.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer drops from its usual $599 price tag these days in order to fall to the lowest price we have seen. It’s $159 off and beating previous discounts by an extra $10. Google Pixel 7 may be last year’s version of the company’s flagship handset, but it still provides quite a bit of value thanks to today’s offer. It comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nits of preak brightness. Around back is a dual sensor camera array, which is powered by the smartphone’s Tensor G2 chip. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review.

By comparison right now, you can also score a new all-time low on Google’s Pixel 7a. This is an early look at what will likely be one of the best Black Friday offers next month, and is now live to help you beat the rush. It sells for $374 right now, and drops from the $499 going rate in order to mark the best discount we have ever seen.

Both of the smartphones may sport a Tensor G2 chip, but the Pixel 7a does step down to a more affordable experience – just as you’d expect from the difference in price tags. It has a 6.1-inch screen that’s a touch smaller than its Pixel 7 counterpart, but does step up the camera sensors.

More on the Google Pixel 7:

Google Pixel 7 is powered by Google Tensor G2; it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours; when Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, it can last up to 72 hours. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display is super sharp, with rich, vivid colors; it’s fast and responsive for smoother gaming, scrolling, and moving between apps.

