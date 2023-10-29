Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from $32 lows on Amazon (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now marking down an assortment of official Apple Watch Sport Bands. Centered around the latest styles for 45mm and 41mm smartwatches, there are five different colorways up for grabs starting at $32.41 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $49 across the lot, with today’s offers either marking new all-time lows or delivering the very first chances to save period. We break down which styles are getting in on the savings below.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a pair of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out, tagging along on hikes, and other fall-worthy adventures, these are just as comfortable for fitness companions as they are for daily wear.

45mm Sport Band styles on sale:

41mm Sport Band styles on sale:

and even more…

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

