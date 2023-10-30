Amazon low hits Samsung’s 2023 PRO Plus microSD with USB reader at $34 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is now offering the 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card with the USB Reader at $33.99 shipped. This model launched for the first time in April of this year at $65 and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s offer undercuts the previous all-time low by $7 to deliver the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. It is also the same as the all-time low we spotted on the 256GB PRO Ultimate model last week – it comes in at $34 under the price of the comparable 512GB PRO Ultimate model with the card reader we reviewed recently. The main difference between the latest PRO Plus and the PRO Ultimate is the speed with the Ultimate model slightly edging out the 180MB/s on the PRO Plus. It is otherwise a notable workhorse microSD solution that works with Android handsets, tablets, gaming consoles, cameras, and drone rigs. The brand’s usual protection against the elements, magnetic conditions, and X-rays are in place here as well. Get a closer look right here and below for more details.

Drop down to the 256GB PRO Plus to save some cash. If you can make the lighter capacity work for you, there’s an extra $14 in savings to be had while the 128GB model drops spending even lower and is now selling for $14 Prime shipped on Amazon.

While we are talking Samsung storage solutions, be sure to scope out our hands-on review for its brand new flagship portable SSD, the T9. Wrapped in a unique carbon fibre-style rubber treatment, it can reach speeds up to 2,000MB/s and we are still tracking a notable deal on the 2TB model at $40 off the going rate with all of the details you need right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone; While expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device…Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes.

