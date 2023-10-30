New Amazon low hits Seagate’s 7,300MB/s 2TB PS5 Game Drive SSD down at $140 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Seagate PS5 Game Drive SSD with heatsink for $139.99 shipped. This model launched at $260 in late 2022 before dropping into the $175 range back in July. Today’s deal is an additional $35 below that to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Deals on this officially licensed made for PlayStation 5 drive don’t come around all that often, but now’s your chance to upgrade your system at the best price ever. The M.2 heatsink drive is designed to meet all of Sony’s console requirements while delivering up to 7,300MB/s speeds – the same as the now more pricey WD_BLACK PS5 drives. “Optimized for both the Digital and Standard Editions of PS5, this SSD installs with just a screwdriver and features a custom heatsink to keep your system running at peak performance.” It also ships with a solid 5-year warranty. Head below or more details.

Today’s lead deal also now undercuts the previous-generation WD_BLACK model that isn’t quite as fast as well as coming in well below the 2TB SN850 option. One way, however, to save some cash is to go with the Western Digital 1TB SN850P variant that is selling for $110 shipped on Amazon right now with the same speeds as today’s Seagate deal.

On the portable side of the things, folks can now add 4TB of 2,000MB/s SSD storage to their EDC with Kingston’s XS2000 at the $240 low. And for something less pricey altogether, scope out the ongoing offer still live on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD with customizable RGB action.

Seagate PS5 Game Drive SSD features:

Built to seamlessly work with both Digital and Standard Editions of PS5. Custom heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time. Digital and Standard Edition PS5 games operate directly from the M.2 SSD. Up to 7300/6900MB/s read/write speeds harnesses the full power of PCIe Gen4. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty.

