ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 8GB Laptop includes Adobe Creative Cloud for $456

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 Laptop for $455.94 shipped, after clipping on-page 5% off coupon. Already down from its regular price tag of $750, this laptop has only seen four previous discounts over the year so far, with the lowest among them dropping costs down to $576. Today’s deal is a combined 39% off the going rate, coming in as a new all-time low and giving you $294 in savings. For comparison, the 4GB model is currently listed on Amazon for $455, meaning you’ll get double the RAM for nearly the same price. It even comes with an included free month of Adobe Creative Cloud, valued at $55 a month.

Equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 Quad-Core processor alongside 8GB of RAM, this laptop delivers a 13.3-inch OLED 1080p touchscreen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 color gamut for clear imaging. It offers Windows 11 Home and includes a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud, alongside Dolby Vision HDR, a detachable keyboard, and an ASUS Pen 2.0 that has interchangeable textured tips for both drawing and writing. Whether you’re a college student in need of a versatile device or an artist in need of a mobile art studio, this laptop’s lightweight and durable design will support your ventures. Head below to learn more.

If you’re a serious artist, you’ll also want to check out our coverage of the new Cintiq Pro 17 and the Cintiq Pro 22. These new drawing tablets are joining alongside their predecessor, the Cintiq Pro 27 to offer more compact options for creative professionals who prefer working on smaller devices.

ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 8GB Laptop features:

8GB LPDDR4X on board RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Windows 11 Home

Pantone Validated, DCI-P3: 100% Glossy display with 93% screen-to-body ratio

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology employs machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech, which ensures the best communications experience

Dual Camera: 5 MP at the front and 13 MP at the rear

Fingerprint sensor to unlock with a touch.Detachable keyboard – desktop-sized key spacing and long key travel

