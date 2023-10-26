Wacom debuts 4K Cintiq Pro 17 and Pro 22 drawing tablets with stylus starting at $2,500

Wacom is debuting its new Cintiq Pro 17 and Cintiq Pro 22 drawing tablets, alongside revealing launch dates. The Cintiq Pro 17 is now available for purchase, while the Cintiq Pro 22 will come available at a later time. These new additions to the Cintiq family will provide more compact options for creative professionals who prefer working on smaller devices.

Cintiq Pro 17 and Pro 22 display up to 1.07 billion colors

The new Cintiq Pro 17 and Pro 22 drawing tablets share the same grip handles as the larger Cintiq Pro 27 tablet that was released last year. Both the 17.3-inch and 21.5-inch models offer a 3840 x 2160 (4K) 120Hz touchscreen able to display up to 1.07 billion colors – including 99% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage.

They have both also been validated for Pantone and Pantone SkinTone to ensure the colors you use in your on-screen designs and photos are accurate, while also offering HDR support (for those of you who are video editors) alongside a fast 12ms response time for the pen input to register on your display.

These tablets come with eight programmable buttons located along the rear-grip handles, and can be used for assigning macros or shortcuts in your creative software apps like Adobe Photoshop. They also come with the fully customizable Pro Pen 3 stylus, which you can choose to change the silicone grip’s style as well as well as switch out its physical buttons for raised or flatter variants for better tactility, and less chance of accidental presses.

One notable difference between these two models is the port placement. The larger Cintiq Pro 22 has the option to conceal its HDMI, mini-DP, USB-A, and two USB-C ports behind a removable cover on its backside. The smaller Cintiq 17, however, doesn’t include a USB-A port or any covers, and has all its other ports located along the top of the rear side of the tablet.

Like their larger predecessor, the Cintiq Pro 17 and Pro 22 arrive without any mount or stand to angle your display while in use. Instead, both come able to support VESA mounts (VESA 75 for the Pro 17, and VESA 100 for the Pro 22) that you will have to purchase separately. Wacom will be offering official stands for these tablets designed to match their respective aesthetics, with the Pro 17’s stand costing $450, and the Pro 22’s stand costing $500.

Pro 17 is available for purchase, Pro 22 available in December

Now available for purchase, the Cintiq Pro 17 debuts with a $2,499.95 price tag and can be found on estore.wacom.com. The Cintiq Pro 22 will be available this December, with a $2,999.95 price tag, and can also be found on estore.wacom.com.

