Today’s best Android app deals: Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Samorost 3, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Monday collection of the best Android game and app deals from Google Play is now ready to go down below. You’ll want to scope out the price drops we are tracking on the Google Pixel Watch at $150 off and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD, Kingdom Rush Origins, Samorost 3, Botanicula, CHUCHEL, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Kingdom Rush Vengeance features:

Play this offline td strategy game full of epic td battles & thrilling challenges, and show the kingdom who rules the battlefield when it comes to battle strategy games!
Create your battle strategy with dark heroes and towers, build and upgrade your army and rush to conquer the kingdom!

Command any kind of battlefield and tower: customize your army, set your plan, and rush to epic battles!
Strategy games fan? Kingdom Rush Vengeance is the kind of epic defense game you’ll love!
Battle fierce enemies as you upgrade your towers and rush to complete every challenge this kind of offline td strategy game has to offer!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

