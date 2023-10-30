Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra at $1,000, plus S23+ down at $900

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $999.99 shipped. This is taking $200 off the 256GB capacity with a drop from its usual $1,200 price tag, keeping $200 in your wallet as a result. It’s the third-best price cut we’ve seen and comes within $50 of the all-time low. You can also save on the 512GB model, which is seeing a similar $200 price cut to $1,179.99. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash, especially with today’s savings, in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is also seeing some savings applied via Amazon, as the unlocked smartphone drops down to $899.99. It’s $100 off and matching the second-best price we’ve seen as another offer that was bested by fall Prime Day and is now at the best discount since. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives at the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra and the baseline model with a 66-inch FHD+ display and same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

