LEGO’s new Series 25 CMF includes 12 new minifig, plus return of the fan-favorite goat figure

LEGO’s upcoming Collectible Minifigure Series 25 figures have been revealed. Starting off the week with a first look at the upcoming blind bag figures, we’re getting an early chance to check out the 12 upcoming characters and the return of the fan-favorite goat figure.

The latest assortment of Collectible Minifigures is here with Series 25. It set won’t be launching until next year, but now we have a confirmed list of included characters. Not just a list though, we also know just how each of the figures will stack up. There’s 12 different minifigures spread across quite a wide range of themes, with everything from your typical city-dwellers to medieval heroes and more.

Here’s the full list of LEGO Collectible Minifigure Series 25 figures:

Noir Detective

Esports Girl

Basil the Bat Lord

Paralympic Runner

Goat Farmer

Mushroom Girl

Weightlifter Women

Triceratops Costume

Gargoyle Creature

Train Boy

Warrior

Dog Groomer

Alongside just the minifigures this time around, the accessories are equally as exciting. Well, it’s really just a single inclusion that is making the LEGO Series 25 CMF one of the more notable collections in recent years – the goat. LEGO goats are one of the most famous figures and now builders will be able to bring some to their collection with the blind bag figures.

Back in 2011, the LEGO Mill Village Raid set was released with the inclusion of a special goat figure. Since then, we haven’t seen the animals included in any other build. Now the LEGO Group is finally showing the livestock the love it deserves by bringing back that beloved and original design. It’s technically a bit of an update because of the more basic printing that ditches the spotted design of the OG, but just the fact that the molded piece is back should have builders excited about the upcoming Series 25 CMF.

The Collectible Minifigure Series 25 will enter with the same $4.99 price tag we typically see from LEGO. We’re expecting to see these launch on January 1 to start off 2024.

What are your thoughts on the new LEGO Series 25 CMF? Will you be looking to pick up a few of the blind bag figures on day one, or will you just be excited that the goat minifigure is making a grand return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or over in our poll.

