Shark Matrix self-emptying robot vacuum utilizes AI learning for a new all-time low of $300

Amazon is offering the Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $500, it has spent the year bouncing between its MSRP and $380, with a few falling a little lower. Today’s deal is a 40% markdown off the going rate, coming in $40 under the current used price, $80 under our previous mention, and landing as a new all-time low. It even beats out Shark’s own website where it is listed at its normal MSRP, giving you $200 in savings off this popular model. If you’d like a more in-depth run down, check out our launch review here or head below the fold to read more.

Equipped with Matrix Clean, this robotic vacuum cleans using a precision grid and makes multiple passes over dirt and debris for deeper coverage. It also features a 360-degree LiDAR vision that is able to quickly and accurately map out your home for the most methodical cleaning routes, able to avoid any objects in its path despite the time of day or night – and even adapting to sudden or everyday changes. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll that works alongside its powerful suction to capture any pet hair and dander without concern, and when its finished, it will empty itself into its bagless base that holds up to 45 days of debris. Through the SharkClean app you can control its cleaning schedule and methods, and can even switch to hands-free voice activation if you prefer.

And if you’re looking for a different brand, or also some models with a little more versatility, check out our recent coverage of the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop, with its advanced four-stage cleaning system that covers all your floor types. You can also read up on some of the Yeedi models that are also seeing discounts for more options.

Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum features:

New powerful whole home cleaning solution from America’s #1 vacuum cleaning brand (The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view). The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. Incredible Shark suction power and self-cleaning brushroll dig deep into carpets and hard floors capturing trapped debris, dust, and pet hair. With Matrix Clean, the robot cleans using a precision grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris, leaving no spots missed. The robot vacuum empties itself into a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris. With Precision Home Mapping, the robot uses its 360 LIDAR vision to scan your home and build a detailed map, enabling fully autonomous movement.

