Apple Watch Series 9 delivers pinch detection with $39 discounts on 45mm cellular styles

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApple
Reg. $529 $490

Amazon is currently discounting Apple Watch Series 9 models, with GPS + Cellular 45mm configurations taking the spotlight. Pricing now drops down to $489.99 shipped in several styles from the usual $529 price tag. This is $39 off and matching the all-time low for only the second time, while marking one of the first chances to save period. There are several different styles on sale, all of which you can shop right here. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. 

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

All of this week’s best Apple deals are now going live in our guide, and are joined by pre-orders on all of the new gear from last night’s Scary Fast event.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LG XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speaker rattles ribcages...
9to5Toys Daily: October 31, 2023 – M2 iPad Pro $199 o...
Merrell takes a rare 50% off popular styles with this p...
Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for casual browsing an...
CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 ...
Segway’s Ninebot D28 kickscooter offers extended ...
SteelSeries’ Apex 9 Mini 60% gaming keyboard with...
Native Union’s new plant-based leather Apple Watch ba...
Load more...
Show More Comments