Best Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands for any style and budget

The new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have been shipping through the fall so far, delivering the latest fitness experiences for those in the iPhone ecosystem. If you’re looking to mix up the look of your new wearable or just refresh an aging wearable with some new styles, below you’ll find our favorite and the best Apple Watch band recommendations, starting at just $10.

Apple

The conversation around Apple Watch bands really does start with the company’s own first-party styles. After all, these are going to be some of the best bands on the market, period. Best value is a different story, and that’s where our favorite alternatives come from. But before we get to them, it’s a good idea to at least know what Apple itself sells before checking out the competition.

The classic Sport Bands are easily the company’s most popular options, and for good reason. These are a go-to for casual wear and working out alike, with prices starting at $49. Available in both silicone and nylon offerings, you’ll find plenty of different colors to pair with whichever style of the new Apple Watch you picked up. There are also more unique accessories in the collection like (Product)RED, Nike+ Editions, and the Pride bands.

Stepping up to the $99 price point introduces some of the more popular options in Apple’s stable of Watch bands. There are three of the Ultra 2 series straps that are going to be more compelling for owners of Apple’s rugged wearable. The Ocean, Alpine Loop, and Trail Loop bands all look to complement your wearable with more durable designs that come in several designs. Each one fits with Apple Watch Ultra, but also 45mm Series 9 models.

There’s also a suite of new FineWoven bands that arrive following Apple’s mission to nix leather from the lineup. So if you’re looking for a leather Apple Watch band, it’s best to move on and check out some of our favorite options below from other brands – because Apple is out of the game.

Nomad

Nomad is easily one of our favorite accessory makers around right now, and that same love carries over to its Apple Watch band collection. There are three main lineups from the brand, with leather, rubber, and metal links, offering different looks, feels, and materials to suit really any situation.

My personal favorite of the batch is the Nomad metal link bands. These come in both aluminum, steel, and titanium builds with the same overall design between the pair – each of which comes in two different finishes. I’ve been rocking one of the black titanium models for years now and have easily found it to live up to the $300 price tag. The other materials then start from a more affordable $200 price tag.

Then there are its more rugged straps, which offer something entirely different from the competition. The price tags may be right on par with those from Apple, but where Nomad ensures its Apple Watch bands stand out is with the colorways. Its signature Sport Band comes in tons of different designs, each one rocking a premium flexible FKM rubber design at $60. Right now, there are nine different colors, with limited-edition styles coming and going.

If you need something a bit more rugged, the company’s Rugged Band steps up the workout-ready build with one of three colors and customizable lugs for complementing whichever Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 you’re rocking. There’s still a $60 price tag here too.

Last up are its leather bands, which also steal the spotlight with three different form factors. There’s the flagship Nomad Modern Leather Band, which is one of the best Apple Watch companions out there at $80. It’s joined by the Active Band Pro that steps up with an even more premium feel at the same $80 going rate, only to be joined by the Modern Slim style for those wanting a more lightweight smart timepiece.

CASETiFY

CASETiFY is one of the more recent brands to move its product inventory into the Apple Watch band camp. The wait has been worth it, as the company’s recent releases have certainly proven to be some of the best options on the market in much the same vein as Nomad’s – these aren’t going to be the most budget-friendly solutions out there, but at least the quality is there to match the price.

The conversation for me starts with the CASETiFY Bounce Watch Band. It elevates what you’ll find with one of Apple’s in-house straps and delivers a more rugged take on the rugged accessory. The $72 price tag is certainly higher, but I’ve been enjoying the band enough to recommend it at that price. There’s a notched and breathable design that helps improve comfort during workouts, as well as a firm high-performance FKM elastomer material.

CASETiFY also has some pretty unique metal bands, with its Chain Bracelet offering something incredibly distinct. It’s reminiscent of the bands that come with the higher-end Apple Watch models from fashion brands like Hermès, with a polished stainless steel design that comes in one of four finishes at $88. There’s also the standard CASETiFY Link Bracelet that takes a more traditional approach to elevating the style of your wearable at $72.

Spigen

Taking a more affordable approach, Spigen is known for delivering accessories that thread the needle of both quality of sensible price tags. So it’s no shock that its Apple Watch bands would do the same. The company has been rolling out more and more unique styles to its inventory throughout the year, offering quite the robust assortment of workout-ready options for Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

The company’s Lite Fit Ultra Band is one of our favorites, giving Apple’s own Sport Loop a run for its money with a fabric build that’s perfect for Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The $19 price tag makes it a far more affordable alternative to the official one, and you’ll even have one of four different designs to choose from.

If you prefer more of a rubber build, the Spigen Armor Pro is worth a look at $24 with its built-in case – though we’d only recommend this one for those looking to protect every inch of their wearable. It’s a great option for hiking or anyone bringing their Apple Watch along on more intense workouts. And anyone shopping for the perfect band that matches the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s more rugged form factor will find the DuraPro Armor band to be a very fitting companion at $32 with its dual rubber and metal design.

OUHENG

As far as ultra-affordable leather goes, the folks over at OUHENG are easily delivering some of the best budget picks on this list of Apple Watch bands. These aren’t going to be the same ultra-premium designs as you’ll find with companies like Nomad. But with starting prices from $10 or less, it’s really hard to argue with these for those on a tighter budget.

