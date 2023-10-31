CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 favorite for MacBooks at $240 (Save $60)

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $239.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $300 price tag and marking the first chance to save in several months at $60 off. Now at the second-best price of the year, it comes within $20 of the all-time low from August. CalDigit’s release is easily one of our favorite Thunderbolt docks on the market – of either TB3 or 4 varieties – TS3 Plus has been a staple of 9to5 desk setups for years. You can learn more about why in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Packed into its premium metal shell are five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook.

Compared to the newer TS4 Dock, you are making some sacrifices with the CalDigit dock on sale above. For many, these trade-offs will be worth the cash, but it’s still worth breaking down just what you’re missing between the two. The biggest adjustment is right in the name, with the newer counterpart arriving with Thunderbolt 4 support as opposed to Thunderbolt 3.

Aside from that, you’re only looking at an 87W output for the TS3 dock, while the other model steps up to 98W. There’s still the same exceptional build quality and a near identical roster of ports. We fully breakdown what to expect from the CalDigit TS4 hub for some added insight to see if its $400 going rate is worth the cash.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

