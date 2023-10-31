LG XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speaker rattles ribcages for 18 hours at $86 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $85.88 shipped. Down from its price tag of $130, it spent the first half of the year rising from 2022’s discounted lows, with five discounts following through since mid-summer. Today’s deal is a 34% markdown, taking $44 off the going rate, and returning to the second-lowest price we have tracked to land only $12 above the all-time low. With its Sound Boost EQ, you’ll experience powerful, clear audio that fills whatever space you step into with “ribcage-rattling bass and crystal-clear vocals.” Its battery can keep the party going for up to 18 hours, while its IP67 dust and water resistance ensures continuous tunes indoors or outdoors, regardless of surprise weather. LED lights sync to the beat while the LG XBOOM app lets you control the fun – even allowing you to connect to your virtual assistant for hands-free usage.

If you’re looking for a device that is more personal, Amazon is also offering the LG Tone Style Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Neckband Earbuds for $82. This neckband delivers three-dimensional audio that surrounds you, with the option to use the retractable earbuds. It has an eight-hour battery life, and only takes ten minutes to recharge for every three hours of use.

And if you’re looking for a true blue party boombox, check out the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It boasts a 12-hour battery life from a single charge and features an IPX4 waterproof rating to protect its internal electronics and external light show action from the elements.

LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Flashing LED lights sync to the beat of your music for a custom light show that is sure to take any party up a notch. Bass enhancement brings increased, clear bass that you can hear even with the volume on low

The LG XBOOM App lets you run the party without constantly running over to your speaker—control audio, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer, and more, all from the palm of your hand via a Bluetooth connection

Use the XBOOM Go as the ultimate speakerphone for all the conversations that are worth sharing with the crowd. Play, pause, or skip tracks with your favorite voice-controlled apps like Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri****

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!