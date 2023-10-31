Let Ninja help with holiday meals, 8.5-qt. Foodi PossibleCooker hits $100 Amazon low, more

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Ninja, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen previous generation and off-color options go for less at Woot in the past, today’s deal is delivering an all-time low at $20 below our previous mention. It is also $30 under the sale price you’ll find at Target right now. This model launched in summer 2022 to deliver an 8-in-1 multi-cooker experience that can slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, keep warm, sous vide, braise, bake, and proof, all while effectively doubling as a Dutch oven. This means you can sear off ingredients directly in the cooking pot and finish meals off in the oven if you want. It ships with the 8.5-quart cooking pot, PossibleCooker base unit, integrated detachable spoon-ladle, glass cooking lid, and more. Head below for additional details.

With holiday cooking on the horizon, quickly approaching for both Thanksgiving and the festivities thereafter, we have been tracking an influx of big-time deals on Ninja kitchen gear – many of which are new Amazon all-time lows on recent releases:

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO features:

This cooker replaces the need for a slow cooker, steam oven, food warmer, nonstick pot, sauté pan, cast iron skillet, saucier, steamer, saucepan, stock pot, Dutch oven, roasting pan, bread maker, and utensil. Using the bottom heating elements, you are able to sear proteins and sauté vegetables right in the cooking pot—no need to transfer to the stovetop. Removable cooking pot is oven safe up to 500 degree F, so you can finish your meal in the oven for a crispy top. 8.5-quart cooking capacity allows you to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 lbs. of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

