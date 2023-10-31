Upgrade your workflow this festive season with PDF Expert for $70 (Reg. $140)

Need to work with PDFs on a regular basis? PDF Expert makes your workflow smoother, with powerful tools for editing, annotating, commenting, signing, and more. In a special price drop, you can get it today on a lifetime license for only $69.99 (Reg. $139.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The PDF format was made for sharing. But every so often, you can find yourself needing to make changes to a document — even if that’s only signing and filling out a form. In these situations, PDF Expert can make a world of difference.

This former App of the Year is trusted by over 30 million users around the world, and for good reason. On Mac, you won’t find a better PDF editor.

The app offers a slick library, where you can open any PDF almost instantly. You can then fix typos, add text, drop in some links, and insert images as if you were editing a Word document. It’s that easy.

If you prefer to annotate, PDF Editor has you covered. With a couple of clicks, you can highlight text, add pop-up notes, write in a margin, and even add your own stamp of approval.

When security is a concern, you can use PDF Expert to redact content. The app also has OCR technology to extract content from scanned documents.

Users absolutely love it. PDF Expert has a 4.7/5 rating on G2 and 4.6/5 on Capterra, while PCworld and techradar both awarded the software 4.5/5 in reviews.

You can get the app on Mac today for only $69.99, saving 50% on the price of a lifetime license.

