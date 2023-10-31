Upgrade your workflow this festive season with PDF Expert for $70 (Reg. $140)

Andrew Uh -
Reg. $140 $70
a person using a laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Need to work with PDFs on a regular basis? PDF Expert makes your workflow smoother, with powerful tools for editing, annotating, commenting, signing, and more. In a special price drop, you can get it today on a lifetime license for only $69.99 (Reg. $139.99) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

The PDF format was made for sharing. But every so often, you can find yourself needing to make changes to a document — even if that’s only signing and filling out a form. In these situations, PDF Expert can make a world of difference.

This former App of the Year is trusted by over 30 million users around the world, and for good reason. On Mac, you won’t find a better PDF editor.

The app offers a slick library, where you can open any PDF almost instantly. You can then fix typos, add text, drop in some links, and insert images as if you were editing a Word document. It’s that easy.

If you prefer to annotate, PDF Editor has you covered. With a couple of clicks, you can highlight text, add pop-up notes, write in a margin, and even add your own stamp of approval.

When security is a concern, you can use PDF Expert to redact content. The app also has OCR technology to extract content from scanned documents.

Users absolutely love it. PDF Expert has a 4.7/5 rating on G2 and 4.6/5 on Capterra, while PCworld and techradar both awarded the software 4.5/5 in reviews.

You can get the app on Mac today for only $69.99, saving 50% on the price of a lifetime license.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Andrew Uh

Aqara’s Smart Lock U100 secures the front door wi...
Tested: Peak Design’s Action Button-less fabric i...
Priority Bicycles’ Month of Black Friday specials...
Today’s best Android app deals: Where Shadows Slu...
Samsung’s EVO Plus 256GB microSD card just hit th...
VEVOR’s 32A level 2 EV charger has NEMA 14-50 plu...
LG’s latest 120Hz B3 77-inch OLED smart TV drops ...
Marsail’s 55×34 L-shaped electric standing d...
Load more...
Show More Comments