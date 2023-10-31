Battle dry air this winter with Govee’s regularly $45 app-controlled humidifier down at $24

Update: This deal has now dropped even lower to $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon.

The drier months are starting to roll in across many parts of the country and we are now tracking a solid price drop on Govee’s Smart 3L Humidifier. Regularly $45, after clipping the on-page coupon your total will drop down to $27.59 $23.99 shipped. This is a solid 40% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal also undercuts the recent fall Prime Day price at $32 and delivers the lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon back in July. This model features a 3-liter tank, eight mist levels, and up to 25 hours of use before it needs a refill. The 3-in-1 design here combines your typical humidifier action alongside the integrated RGB nightlight and the ability to add essential oils to the base for diffuser action. The companion app accommodates both smartphone and voice control over the lighting, mist levels, scheduling, timers, and for cleaning notifications – it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant gear. more details below.

You’ll find loads of different humidifier options in Amazon’s under $27 section right here. But you’ll have a much harder time finding one with a companion app that can be controlled remotely while also working alongside your Alexa speakers and Google Assistant gear for voice commands and the like.

And while we are talking smart home gear, scope out this deal on the meross Matter plugs that have now returned to the Amazon all-time low at $14 as well as this 4-pack of TP-Link Matter plugs down at $45. We are also still tracking one of the best deals yet on Govee’s Matter M1 RGBIC smart strip lights and you’ll find even more waiting for you in our dedicated smart home hub right here.

Govee Smart 3L Humidifier features:

Smart APP & Voice Control: Connect smart humidifiers to the App and control the mist settings remotely. Bring added convenience into your lives with cleaning reminder, schedule and timer options and custom mode. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Auto-Reflect: Pairing with the Govee/GoveeLife thermohygrometer automatically adjusts the air humidity to a comfortable range without manual adjustment. Ensures the perfect humidity in the children’s room and plants room. (Thermo-hygrometer not included.)

2X Fast Humidification: Cool mist humidifiers with a 3L water tank, 8 level mist, up to 220ml/h mist output and up to 25 hours of use so you don’t need to worry about frequent water refills.

3-in-1 Humidifier Diffuser & Nightlight: Add your favorite essential oils into the base to create a relaxing atmosphere. Turn on the RGB light of the humidifier for bedroom at night for soothing lighting effects with your aromatherapy to help you sleep.

