Govee’s Matter M1 RGBIC smart strip lights fall to the $40 low today at Amazon, more from $10

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering the its 2023 model M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, you’ll want to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Today’s deal delivers a solid $20 in savings to come in at a few bucks below our previous mention for one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. While a notable option all year round, they also make for festive holiday lighting this year that integrates nicely with the rest of your smart home. The Matter-supported Wi-Fi light strip works alongside Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings with a 6.5-foot run of multi-color action, voice command support, music syncing tech to dance along to your Christmas carols (or anything else), and other smartphone-controlled customizations. Head below for more deals and details.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest and don’t really care about the Matter support, there are much more affordable strip light sets from the brand. This 16.4-foot run of Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights, for example, comes in at just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly fetching between $15 and $18 on Amazon this year, you’re looking at some of the most affordable strip lights out there from a brand we feature on a regular basis. They aren’t quite as intelligent as the option above, but they still provide smart app control, music syncing, and loads of preset scenes to set the mood.

If you’re after some intelligent Christmas lights, Govee’s new set is worth a look. The brand’s new smart Alexa and Assistant lights landed at the top of the month to provide smart homes with purpose-built Christmas tree lights (you can use them anywhere though), controlled via your smartphone or voice and all of the details you need on those are waiting right here.

Just be sure to also check out the HomeKit Christmas lights from Nanoleaf and the Philips Hue Festavia sets as well.

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!