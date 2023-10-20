TP-Link’s Matter Smart Plugs work with Siri, Assistant, and more: 4-pack back at $45 low

While we are still tracking the 2-pack down at $25, Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this set has been stepping down from full price incrementally for the last few months to land at the up to 36% in savings we have now. Today’s deal its matching the fall Prime Day offer and marks the first and only other time this set has gone for this low. Now at $11.25 per plug, this slightly undercuts the value on the $12.50 you would pay for the 2-pack right now. With Matter support, “users are no longer tied to specific platforms” allowing these plugs to be controlled and work alongside other supported gear, be it of the Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Samsung SmartThings persuasion. They provide energy consumption monitoring to search and destroy power vampires alongside voice and app control as well as your usual scheduling and timer functionality. Head below for more.

If the 4-pack is overkill for your needs, the obvious lower-cost alternative is to go just go with the 2-pack. While not as good a per plug value, we are only taking about a slightly more than $1 difference alongside a lower out of pocket spend right now. Both models will accomodate your move towards a Matter-based smart home setup and a more convenient, unified control experience.

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline.

