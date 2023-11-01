Anker’s 300W USB-C power station back to $210 Prime Day price ($90 off), more from $130

Amazon has now launched a notable new sale event on a range of Anker portable power stations and solar gear, including some of the newer releases from $130. One standout has the Anker 299Wh PowerHouse Portable Power Station on sale for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid $90 or 30% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes in as one of the lowest we have tracked since release earlier this year and a match of the discount we tracked last month for the fall Prime Day event. This model carries LiFePO4 batteries for up to “10 years of long-lasting power” alongside 300W (peak 600W) of juice across a range of connections. Those include two built-in AC outlets, 60W/20W USB-C PD ports, a USB-A port, and a car outlet to power your entire Apple kit and much more. Head below for more details and additional Anker power station deals.
Amazon Anker power station sale:
- Anker 87.6Wh Powerhouse 90 $130 (Reg. $200)
- Anker 512Wh Portable Power Station $350 (Reg. $550)
- Anker 512Wh Solar Generator Powerhouse $560 (Reg. $800)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station $1,497 (Reg. $2,200)
- Or with solar add-on for $1,874 (Reg. $2,549)
- And even more…
Be sure to also scope out this deal on ALLPOWERS’ R2500 portable power station with a 200W solar panel at $400 off. And then head over to our Green Deals hub for additional offers on eco-friendly tech, EVs, and more.
Anker 299Wh PowerHouse Portable Power Station features:
- 10 Years of Long-Lasting Power: Anker 522 Portable Power station is built to last with InfiniPower, combining LiFePO4 batteries with ultra-durable electronics. There’s also a control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second and an impact-resistant design.
- 2 Built-In USB-C Ports: With two built-in USB-C ports, Anker 522 Portable Power Station charges multiple devices at once. It’s versatile for any charging situation. – 600W Enhanced Power: Power pro tools like heating rods or boil water for tea. Anker 522 Portable Power Station and SurgePad work together to power appliances up to 600W.
- 299Wh Capacity for Weekend Trips: Take a weekend trip without worrying about power shortages. Anker 522 Portable Power Station boasts a large 299Wh capacity.
- 6 Ports for More Charging: Anker 522 Portable Power Station has 6 charging ports, including 2 AC ports, 2 USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a car outlet. So plug in multiple devices at once and charge anywhere.
