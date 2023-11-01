Anker’s 300W USB-C power station back to $210 Prime Day price ($90 off), more from $130

Amazon has now launched a notable new sale event on a range of Anker portable power stations and solar gear, including some of the newer releases from $130. One standout has the Anker 299Wh PowerHouse Portable Power Station on sale for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid $90 or 30% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes in as one of the lowest we have tracked since release earlier this year and a match of the discount we tracked last month for the fall Prime Day event. This model carries LiFePO4 batteries for up to “10 years of long-lasting power” alongside 300W (peak 600W) of juice across a range of connections. Those include two built-in AC outlets, 60W/20W USB-C PD ports, a USB-A port, and a car outlet to power your entire Apple kit and much more. Head below for more details and additional Anker power station deals.

Amazon Anker power station sale:

Be sure to also scope out this deal on ALLPOWERS’ R2500 portable power station with a 200W solar panel at $400 off. And then head over to our Green Deals hub for additional offers on eco-friendly tech, EVs, and more.

Anker 299Wh PowerHouse Portable Power Station features:

10 Years of Long-Lasting Power: Anker 522 Portable Power station is built to last with InfiniPower, combining LiFePO4 batteries with ultra-durable electronics. There’s also a control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second and an impact-resistant design.

2 Built-In USB-C Ports: With two built-in USB-C ports, Anker 522 Portable Power Station charges multiple devices at once. It’s versatile for any charging situation. – 600W Enhanced Power: Power pro tools like heating rods or boil water for tea. Anker 522 Portable Power Station and SurgePad work together to power appliances up to 600W.

299Wh Capacity for Weekend Trips: Take a weekend trip without worrying about power shortages. Anker 522 Portable Power Station boasts a large 299Wh capacity.

6 Ports for More Charging: Anker 522 Portable Power Station has 6 charging ports, including 2 AC ports, 2 USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a car outlet. So plug in multiple devices at once and charge anywhere.

