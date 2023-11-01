Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W power bank has AC prongs to recharge at $70 (Save $30)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its GaNPrime Power Bank for $69.99 shipped. This is the first discount in several months from its usual $100 price tag, and matching the best markdown of the year from back in March. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect, where we noted how it was the Swiss Army knife of chargers. This model wasn’t updated when Anker launched its new Prime series earlier in the fall, so today’s offer is still on the latest release for this form-factor. Head below for more.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze.

If you need a little more power from Anker, we just reviewed the company’s new Prime 240W USB-C charger. While it won’t top off your gear away from an output like the GaNPrime battery above, it will be able to handle anything you throw at it thanks to a 4-port design with plenty of power for your whole Apple kit. I personally think it should be a day-one buy for M3 MacBook owners, and you can find out why in our Tested with 9to5Toys coverage.

Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W features:

Enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger in one. With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, you can easily charge up to 3 devices at once. The portable charger is equipped with Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design, PowerIQ 3.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!