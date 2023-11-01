Philips Hue’s Festavia smart Christmas lights see refurb discount to $179 (Reg. $220), more

Woot is launching its latest refurbished Philips Hue sale to start the month, discounting a collection of smart lights and accessories in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. An easy favorite has the new Festavia smart Christmas lights on sale for one of the first times at $178.99 for the 250-bulb string lights. This is $41 off the price of the new condition pair and marking a new all-time low as the perfect offer to land ahead of the holidays. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Back in September, Philips Hue relaunched its smart Christmas lights after what can only be described as a soft launch in the year prior. The first thing I did was go order a pair, and I have been loving the new additions to my smart lighting setup for the past few weeks. But as for how that experience actually stacks up, the new Philips Hue Festavia lights arrive with the usual Bluetooth or Zigbee connectivity. There’s also a redesigned build that ensures these are ready to handle decking both the indoor and outdoor halls, too.

On top of just being able to have Siri change the color of the lights, there are also smart animation modes that add twinkling effects across the 250 bulbs for bringing some festive flair to your smart home.

The Philips Hue Festavia lights on sale today are joined by a catalog of other refurbished smart home accessories from the company. Everything is backed by a 90-day warranty, just like the Christmas lights, with deals on outdoor patio lights, typical LED bulbs, in-ceiling fixtures, and more from $18.

More on the Philips Hue Festavia lights:

Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it’s Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights. Once you’ve set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of color in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of color, or Mirrored to mirror the colors from the middle of the string.

