Nothing Phone (2) just landed on Amazon last month, now down to $629 low (Save $70)

One of the very first chances to save on the new Nothing Phone (2) has arrived. The smartphone just hit Amazon late last month, and now we’re already reaping the benefits with a discount down to $629.10 shipped. This is down from its usual $699 price tag and marking a new Amazon all-time low. It’s $70 off and the first-ever price cut courtesy of Amazon. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google, too. Head below for a closer look.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, the and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

Speaking of mid-range smartphones, we’re also tracking the first chance to save on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE. You might be ditching the flashy back panel and some of the other niceties that make the Nothing Phone (2) unique, but you’re still getting a very reliable Android experience – and for less. It now sells for $500 after you lock-in this $100 cash discount.

Nothing Phone (2) features:

A new visual identity. Customise everything from app labels and grid design to widget size and colour themes. Now with new folder layouts. Create widgets for quick settings functions or save time by adding key widgets directly to your lock screen. The new Glyph Interface: Key information, in a flash. Assign different light and sound sequences for each contact and notification type. Use the lights to track progress or create your very own ringtones with the Glyph Composer.

