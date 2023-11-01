Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE smartphones see first cash discounts from $500 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. This unlocked smartphone now starts at $499.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon for the 128GB version. It’s down from the usual $600 price tag and marking a new all-time low as the only chance to save actual cash. Today’s discount also notably follows up the original launch promotion that bundled in a $100 gift card. So now you can score the same value, just without the hassle of having to delay the savings onto a future purchase. The savings also apply to the 256GB capacity, which is now at $559.99 from its usual $660 price tag. We previously took a hands-on look in our announcement day review over at 9to5Google. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display, but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs of 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

All of that means that those who want a more capable handset will still find the Galaxy S23 and its higher $800 MSRP to be worth the cash. But if you’re in the market for many of the same flagship specs for less, saving an extra $200 is the right call with the new Galaxy S23 FE – especially with a $100 discount attached.

The savings today from Samsung also carry over to some discounts that are still live from earlier in the week on its flagship handsets. The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is dropping to its second-best price yet at $1,000, with $200 in savings attached. It comes joined by the Galaxy S23+ at one of its lowest prices yet of $900, too.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:

Galaxy S23 FE intuitively manages your usage to conserve energy on its own so you can go all day and into the night without charging¹,²; Share, stream, connect and create with a phone that’s ready for anything. Galaxy S23 FE keeps your focus on what matters and off the battery bar; With a battery that supports Super Fast Charging³ you can power up quickly and get back to what you love

