Amazon is offering the Marsail 55×34 L Shaped Electric Standing Desk for $157.90 shipped, after clipping on-page $30 off coupon. Down from its $260 price tag, this desk has seen numerous discounts over the course of the year, most of them never dropping costs below $200, and only four falling between $190 and 2023’s $188 low. Today’s deal offers a combined 39% markdown off the going rate, coming in $21 under the current used price, and landing as a new all-time low. You’ll find the cheapest option in terms of color is the vintage wood-grain pattern, with the solid black option being $22 more. There are also two extension designs that increase desktop space to 63 inches by 55 inches starting for $152 more, after clipping the on-page coupon.

This ergonomic electric standing desk offers an adjustable height between 27.9 inches and 46.8 inches, giving you healthier working options so you don’t have to sit all day long, which contributes to back and neck pains over time. Its L-shaped tabletop measures 55 inches by 34 inches, giving you plenty of space so you feel less cluttered and restrained. It features a 3-poisiton memory, and is equipped with a quiet motor that can lift or lower the desk at a speed of 1-inch-per-second while only making under 50dB of sound.

If you’re still looking for more desktop space for an affordable rate, Amazon is also offering the FLEXISPOT White Dual Motor L Shaped Electric Standing Desk for $359.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $140 off coupon. It measures 70.9 inches by 47.3 inches with an adjustable height between 28.9 inches and 48.2 inches, and memory for three different positions.

And have you considered how you’ll save space on your new desk, especially with all your devices that may need charging throughout the day? Check out our coverage of the new ESR MagSafe Charging Stand, which you can learn more about from our launch coverage of its release back in August.

Marsail L Shaped Electric Standing Desk features:

Memory Adjust Desk: Our sit stand desk has 3-position memory height function, which enables a customized comfortable office experience. You don’t need adjust it every time before use, so you can save a lot of time and energy.

Premium Features Included: This electric standing desk includes robust T-Style legs for stability and a thick tabletop panel that is easy to clean and scratch-resistant. This height adjustable desk is equipped with a powerful yet silent motor, at the speed of 1″/second with minimal sound (under 50 dB) while adjusting.

Easy Assembly: With a detailed user manual and labeled parts, you can easily assemble our electric standing desk. If you have any problem in installation or use, please feel free to contact us. (Notes: Some steps may require a Phillips screwdriver, which is not included.)

