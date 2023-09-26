ESR’s recent 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Charger falls to new low for iPhone 15 at $104 (Reg. $130)

ESR is now offering one of the first chances to save on its new 25W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand. Now dropping down to $103.99 shipped after code AFFNEW20 has been applied at checkout, you would more regularly pay $130. Today’s offer amounts to $26 in savings while marking a new all-time low. It’s only the second offer we’ve seen and beats the launch discount by an extra $4. Just released last month, this new ESR charging stand puts 15W MagSafe speeds in the spotlight. The main magnetic charger complements the rest of its 3-in-1 build, which includes an Apple Watch fast charger and spot for AirPods. We fully break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

If the 25W of power spread through the three chargers on the lead deal just isn’t going to be enough to tame your nightstand or desk setup, ESR also has a new 100W charging stand on the way. This model won’t be launching until later this year, but you can get the full scoop ahead of time. It debuts with a 6-in-1 design that’s centered around the same 15W MagSafe pad, just with extra juice for topping off MacBooks and other gear.

But for something a bit more tried and true, we just tracked a discount on Belkin’s original 3-in-1 MagSafe charger. This model clocks in with the same 15W speeds as the ESR offerings, but arrives without the Apple Watch fast charging tech. While the sale price of $102 is only a tad better than the 25W model above, the more reliable brand name might make this one a better buy. Or you could just spend $2 more and score a slightly more capable charger.

ESR 25W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

Officially Faster Charging: made for Apple-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging and 5W Apple Watch charging give you a faster, safer way to power your essential devices that’s guaranteed to work with all future OS updates. CryoBoost fan and innovative heat-dissipating components cool your iPhone to keep charging speeds at their maximum, your iPhone touch friendly as it charges, and your battery healthy

