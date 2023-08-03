ESR launches first 15W multi-device MagSafe charging stands alongside new car mount [Deal]

ESR today is expanding its lineup of MagSafe accessories with some of its very first offerings that pack true 15W charging speeds for iPhone 14 and the rest of your Apple kit. Well timed to debut ahead of all the new Apple smartphones next month, there are three new models being revealed today including a 3-in-1 MagSafe stand and car mount which are seeing launch discounts at Amazon.

ESR launches some of its first 15W MagSafe chargers

First up for the new releases from ESR, the brand is introducing what many iPhone 14 owners would consider to be a staple of any 15W charger lineup. The new 3-in-1 charging station arrives with full certification for the MagSafe spec alongside a 3-in-1 design. Alongside the main 15W MagSafe pad that sits above a secondary 5W AirPods Qi pad, there’s also an Apple Watch charging puck off to the side.

This new ESR 15W MagSafe Charging Station clocks in with a $119.99 price tag on Amazon right now and is seeing a launch promotion to celebrate the new release. Right now, you can clip the on-page coupon to drop the price down to $107.99.

Bringing much of the same 15W MagSafe tech to your car, a new Air Vent Mount is also hitting the scene from ESR. This model mounts your iPhone 14 in view during car rides, with a design that’ll clip into just about any ride’s air vents. Included alongside the MagSafe mount itself is a USB-C car charger with a companion cable to ensure you have everything needed right out of the box. Which is a great, because the new release comes with a $105.99 MSRP.

Like the new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station, ESR is at least offering a launch discount. Courtesy of its Amazon storefront, you can now bring home the car mount for $95.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon.

Alongside both of the models that are now available for purchase, ESR is also taking to Kickstarter to launch an even more ambitious release. Its new 6-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station is said to be the world’s first – a claim that largely seems to be the case. There aren’t all too many 3-in-1 models on the market with full 15W speeds, let alone something that steps up with three extra charging options.

Alongside the same design as the new desktop stand we just covered above, this new offering steps it up with 100W of total power that can refuel your whole Apple kit and then some. In addition to the three chargers for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, ESR is also including two USB-C ports as well as a single USB-A output for topping off power banks and other gadgets.

And as we said, this new ESR 6-in-1 MagSafe Charger is different from its other new releases thanks to a crowdfunding release. Now live on Kickstarter, you can back this upcoming release ahead of shipping in October of 2023. Early bird pricing lets you score one for $154 right now, which is down from the projected $180 price tag it’ll fetch once officially launching.

