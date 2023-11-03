Garmin Lily Sport Smartwatch tracks health metrics while complementing your style for $150

Amazon is offering the Garmin Lily Sport Smartwatch for $149.99 shipped. Down from a $200 price tag, we have only tracked four previous discounts for this smartwatch, with two of them staying above $180 and two dropping to the recurring all-time low. Today’s deal follows suit, dropping to match the lowest price, and coming in $25 under the current going used rate.

With a style that is “feminine, sophisticated and rooted in fashion,” this smartwatch was designed to be as helpful keeping track of your health as it is tailored to match your outfits. It features a touchscreen display with 5-day battery life wrapped in an aluminum case with a silicone band and is able to monitor your respiration, energy levels, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, hydration, all-day stress, sleep, and estimated heart rates. You can still pair it with your smartphone like any other smartwatch for notifications, calls, texts, calendar reminders, and more – but also to further track your fitness goals in real-time. Head below to learn more.

You can also find some classic models of the Garmin Lily Smartwatch also on sale on Amazon, currently being offered for $199.99 shipped. Offering the same features as the above smartwatch, one key difference here is the stainless-steel casing and leather bands. You’ll find this discount price on a few select models: the dark bronze with brown leather, the light gold with white leather, the light gold with black leather, and the cream gold with grey leather.

If you are already a owner of the Apple Watch, check out our coverage of the deals going on for sport loop bands, featuring two-tone designs and remaining compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra.

Garmin Lily Sport Smartwatch features:

When paired with a compatible smartphone, stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more

Tracks yoga, Pilates, cardio, mindful breathing and more with sports apps; connects to your compatible smartphone’s GPS to accurately track outdoor walks, runs and more

See how active you are throughout the day with step counting, calories burned, intensity minutes and more

When paired with a compatible smartphone, assistance feature can send your designated contacts a message with your real-time location, the LiveTrack feature lets friends/family track your outdoor activities in real time for peace of mind while you’re out

Choose from classic or sport designs with a variety of color, metal and band options – including leather and silicone – so you can find the perfect piece to fit your look

