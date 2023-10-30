Apple Watch Sport Loop bands start from $26 in four styles (Reg. $49)

Amazon today is now offering a collection of official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands. Available across four different styles, today’s offers start at $26 and ship free across the board. We detail all of the two-tone colorways below, but each one is down from the same $49 going rate in order to deliver as much as 47% in savings. Each model is landing as the best price of the year for its respective design, too. All of the discounts apply to the latest styles from Apple, which have been updated for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Head below for more.

Since these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a two-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $10, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

