Scoop up a 2-pack of Linkind Matter smart plugs today down at $25 Prime shipped (30% off)

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model 2-pack of Matter Smart Plugs on sale for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is more than 30% off the regular $37 price tag and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes within $2 of the all-time low. You’re looking at a pair of smart plugs that are compatible with HomeKit and Siri as well as Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings gear for a unified control experience with other Matter gear. They are also compact with modern, slightly rounded rectangular form-factors that won’t get in the way of the second outlet on a typical wall receptacle. Voice commands, smartphone control, scheduling, and all of the usual features of a good smart plug are at the ready to make your traditional electronics far more intelligent. Head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost solution is the new all-time low we are tracking on the meross Matter smart plug. This one is currently down at $12 Prime shipped, meaning you can score a pair of them for a touch less than the two-pack detailed above. The feature set is essentially the same here, just with a different form-factor.

Check out this ongoing deal on Govee’s multi-color Matter Homekit strip lights and then dive into our launch coverage on the sweet new Umbra series smart lamps from Nanoleaf. These new eye-catching designs come equipped with Matter support in a form-factor unlike anything we have seen before. Scope them out for yourself right here.

Linkind Matter Smart Plugs features:

With Matter, Skip the step of downloading and registering multiple manufacturers’ apps every time you buy a new device. Instead, head straight to certified smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, or AiDot to control all your Matter devices. Once you’ve set up your Matter-certified devices on your LAN, they’ll be able to communicate with each other directly, using the Matter protocol. This means that if your home internet connection goes offline, your Matter-certified devices will still be able to communicate and be controlled within your LAN, without relying on the internet or cloud services.

