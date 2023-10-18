Nanoleaf debuts new Umbra series smart lamps with eye-catching designs, Matter support

Nanoleaf today is launching a pair of new smart lights. Offering some of the more unique form factors we’ve seen from any smart home brand, the new Umbra Smart Lamp series from Nanoleaf boasts full-color lighting alongside Matter support.

Nanoleaf is hardly a stranger when it comes to releasing smart home gear that breaks the mold. That’s the whole reason that the company is around today, with a series of fun and funky modular lights that stick up on your wall. But the new Nanoleaf Umbra series strays even further from what you’ll find elsewhere on the market today.

The two lamps sport eye-catching designs that are standalone additions to your setup, thanks to a partnership with the design studio Umbra. Each one arrives with full-color output to go alongside both Bluetooth and Thread connectivity. The latter actually enables Matter support, which joins the other big three smart home standards. So whether you’re looking to use Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to set the mood, you’ll be covered.

As far as the two different designs go, there’s first the Nanoleaf Umbra Cono Lamp. This model pairs a unique cone look with an X-shaped stand as the base. It can be positioned both standing up or on its side, providing either full lightning for a desk or as an accent lamp up on a shelf. It comes in both gray and sierra color schemes, with the latter really doubling down on the distinct design.

There’s also a built-in battery, similar to the Philips Hue Go, which means you can illuminate a space without being plugged in. It has a five-hour battery life and recharges over USB-C.

The Nanoleaf Umbra Cono Lamp is now available for pre-order at $95. It’ll begin shipping later this fall, come the end of November.

Then there’s the Nanoleaf Umbra Cup Smart Lamp, which takes the series to an even more unique place. Instead of splashing light out into your room, this lamp extends out of a base that has a cup on it in order to rain light down. It comes in a single black colorway and will be launching later this fall. Pricing is set at $130, although pre-orders aren’t live just yet.

Aside from its very apparent distinct design, this lamp also stands apart from the Cono with an entirely wired design. It has a physical switch on the side for adjusting lighting, as well as a built-in USB-A charging port for powering up gear.

