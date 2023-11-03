Save $120 on Ninja’s 10-qt. 6-in-1 dual-basket air fryer for holiday meals at $130 low, more

Update: This deal is live once again.

Amazon now has the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer down at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a solid $120 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $70 under our previous mention to bring the dual-basket air fryer back down to its Amazon all-time low pricing. Ready to help out with holiday meals and appetizers this year and beyond, this model features a pair of individual 5-quart air frying baskets to prepare two different dishes at the same. With Ninja’s built-in tech, you can also ensure both baskets finish at the exact same time no matter what you might be preparing. This one comes with an included meat thermometer alongside the ability to roast, make dehydrated snacks, bake, reheat, and more. Head below for additional details and Ninja deals. 

As we approach the busy get-together season with more than one major holiday meal on the horizon for many folks, the Ninja cookware and kitchen upgrade deals are really flying now:

And be sure top swing by our curated home goods hub for even more deals on kitchenware gear, coffee makers, robot vacuums, and much more. 

Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent XL air fryer baskets. Achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done, at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer—no guesswork required. The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity. Optimally distributes power across each basket to cook a 6-lb. whole chicken and side as quickly as possible when Match Cook or Smart Finish is not selected.

