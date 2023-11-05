Amazon Logitech sale from $20: Keyboards, mice, wireless buds, more up to 50% off

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Logitech gaming gear sale loaded with various mice, keyboards, headsets, and more. While you won’t find the sweet new Millennium Falcon mouse we reviewed recently, there are plenty of big-time price drops delivering as much as 50% in savings across a wide range of its gaming gear. From its wireless LIGHTSPEED mice, headsets, and keyboards, to its G FITS gaming earbuds and the adorable LIGHTSYNC Aurora G713 keyboards with the cloud wrist rest (here’s our hands-on review of those), there’s loads of ways to upgrade your battlestation with deals starting from just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find everything waiting on this landing page and some top picks detailed below.
Logitech gaming keyboard deals:
- G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard $40 (Reg. $70)
- G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $140 (Reg. $170)
- G915 TKL Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $150 (Reg. $230)
- And even more…
Logitech gaming mouse deals:
- G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse $35 (Reg. $50)
- G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse $40 (Reg. $80)
- G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse $80 (Reg. $130)
- G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $90 (Reg. $150)
- G502 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $100 (Reg. $140)
- G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse $110 (Reg. $160)
- G Powerplay Wireless Charging Mouse Pad $100 (Reg. $120)
- And even more…
Logitech gaming headset deals:
- G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset $80 (Reg. $130)
- G PRO X Gaming Headset (2nd Gen) $90 (Reg. $130)
- G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset $120 (Reg. $150)
- G FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds $150 (Reg. $230)
- And even more…
Logitech G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:
- Cloud-soft Comfort: Float away with G713’s dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped palm rest; compact mechanical TKL keyboard layout and adjustable height give that good game feeling, all-day long
- Lovely Lighting: Per key and perimeter Logitech LIGHTSYNC RGB with preloaded Play Mood animations, the Aurora Collection signature lighting; customize your RGB gaming keyboard’s lighting on G HUB
- Always On: You’re always ready to play, simple and worry-free, with wired USB-C keyboard connectivity
- Gaming-Grade Tech: Let the good games begin on this Logitech mechanical keyboard with your choice of GX switches, ultra-responsive, USB-wired play, and full media controls at your fingertips
- Make It Yours: Complete your custom mechanical keyboard’s look with keycaps and top plates in multiple colorways, including Pink Dawn and Green Flash; sold separately
