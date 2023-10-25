Hands-on with Logitech’s new Millenium Falcon G502 X Plus mouse and Return of the Jedi mousepad

Earlier this month, Logitech revealed a new collaboration with Star Wars to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. With as big of a Star Wars fan as I am, the second I laid eyes on the new releases I knew I had to get a hands-on look. I’ve spent the past week with the new G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon mouse and its companion mousepad on my desk, and I absolutely adore the designs.

The new 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi collection from Logitech starts with a new themed edition of the company’s new G502 X Plus mouse. This gaming peripheral was first launched last fall, clocking in as one of the brand’s most capable releases for arming your battlestation. Now it’s getting a themed coat of paint, which turns the ergonomic form-factor into the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

It’s such a fitting collaboration, too. The Logitech G502 X Plus mouse already kind of looks like the Millenium Falcon from just the form-factor alone, so adding a detailed design to the exterior only manages to double down on the fun. The top of the mouse is overlayed with quite the intricate pattern of the Falcon. The two main buttons line up perfectly with the ship’s two front mandibles, while the back of the mouse has those iconic circular vents.

By far my favorite part has to be the lighting on the back. Logitech is hardly shy when it comes to packing its gaming gadgets with the kind of RGB frills that come to mind when you hear something is battlestation-worthy, but it just makes so much more sense for this version of the mouse. Right where the Falcon’s hyperdrive would be is a transparent part of the casing that lets some customizable lighting through. There’s really no other choice than to have it be the iconic light blue that the in-universe ship lights up with when it’s about to make a jump across the galaxy, but you can go into the settings and make it any color your heart desires.

The theming even carries over to the included Logitech wireless USB receiver, which has a neat little Rebel symbol right on the top.

As far as the actual features of the mouse goes, there’s nothing entirely new. This is just a new Star Wars edition of the release, after all. But if there has ever been a time to bring home the Logitech G502 X Plus mouse, it’s now. The accessory comes centered around a 25K sensor that comes backed by a DPI shift button on the side. It lets you quickly switch between different preferences, so that you can use the mouse during the day like normal and then crank up the sensitivity when it’s time to game.

As someone who is hardly a pro with a mouse, this came in such a pinch for doing my usual work and then diving into Overwatch when I clocked out. And as far as the latter goes, I tend to enjoy different settings based on which hero I am playing in the game, so being able to tailor different settings without having to manually go into a settings app is such a time-saver.

Check out all of these pictures for a better idea of what all that detail looks like:

The new Logitech G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Mouse is now available for purchase on Amazon. It retails for $159.99, which is the same price as the standard edition goes for.

Check out the new themed mousepad, too

To go alongside the Millenium Falcon Logitech G502 X Plus mouse, there’s also a themed mousepad. I know that these kinds of add-on accessories get the short end of the stick on collaborations, but I really do want to highlight just how cool this Return of the Jedi design is.

It’s themed around the Battle of Endor at the end of the film, and looks to memorialize the 40th anniversary of the movie with a slick image of the space battle. Quite the perfect companion to the themed mouse, there’s a massive rendition of the Falcon, which is surrounded by all kinds of sci-fi combat. TIE Fighters, explosions, laser blasts, and even the Death Star II are included in what has to be one of the coolest mousepads I have ever seen.

On top of just looking the part, Logitech’s G840 mousepad is also one of the more high quality releases I have used. I am always swapping out different designs on my desk to help liven up the space where I take a lot of my review photos, and so I have a catalog of releases from different companies that arrive in all kinds of different qualities. But Logitech’s release has to take the cake for being one of the better ones.

It has a thick, padded design that offers plenty of cushion between your accessories and the desktop. There’s a rubber pad on the bottom that keeps things from sliding around, as well as a stitched trim surrounding the edge of the mousepad. The whole package is extremely well made, making the Star Wars theming all the more enticing. It would be one thing if this accessory looked as cool as it did, but the fact that it’s also just a solid buy from the build perspective is even better.

I also happen to love that the Logitech G840 Star Wars mousepad is on the larger side, too. It measures over 35 inches long, as well as nearly 16 inches tall. That covers quite a bit of desk space, meaning that even some of those larger keyboards complete with number pads should fit while leaving plenty of room for your mouse.

The Logitech Return of the Jedi Mousepad is now available for purchase for $50 on Amazon. It’s the same price as the MSRP on the standard edition, too, so you’re not paying a premium to bring some Star Wars imagery to your battlestaton.

