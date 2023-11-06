New 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 aluminum models return to Amazon lows from $390

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm with the Starlight aluminum case and matching Starlight Sport Loop down at $389.99 shipped. Regularly $429, this is matching our previous mention on similar configurations from a couple weeks ago as one of the only chances to land a deal this good on the standard aluminum models. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked since launch in September on these options and comes in at $10 under the smaller 41mm model right now on Amazon. It also comes within $10 of the upcoming advertised and likely limited early Black Friday deal from Walmart on the Midnight colorway. You can take a closer look at what the Apple Watch Series 9 has to offer over on 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

The latest Apple Watch Series 9 delivers a somewhat comparable physical design to model’s from year’s past, but with the new S9 chip at the center of the experience. This time around you’ll find a 3,000-nit screen alongside the new Double Tap pinch detection to trigger interactions without even really touching the device. The new carbon neutral release also features a suite of health and fitness tracking features from keeping tabs on blood oxygen and taking ECGs to irregular heart rhythm notifications and the ability to track how “much time you spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep with sleep stages.” Temperature sensing also delivers “insights into overall well-being and cycle tracking.”

And to take your Apple Watch experience even further, leveraging Apple’s simple lug system to flip out your band can make it feel like you have a whole new wearable to go along with various outfits and activities. The steel and titanium Apple Watch bands from SANDMARC are the best I have ever tested out and be sure to scope out the new TimePorter Wall Mount from Twelve South that allows you to elegantly store your collection of bands.

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance. Keep an eye on your blood oxygen. Take an ECG anytime. Get notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm. See how much time you spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep with sleep stages. Temperature sensing provides insights into overall wellbeing and cycle tracking. And take note of your state of mind to help build emotional awareness and resilience.

