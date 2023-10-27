Hands-on: Twelve South’s TimePorter Wall Mount elegantly tames your Apple Watch band collection

Twelve South launched a new mount earlier in the month that looked to solve one of the biggest issues with having a collection of Apple Watch bands – the fact that you have to keep them organized. I’ve been testing out the new TimePorter Wall Mount and really have to hand it to Twelve South for finally making it easy to tidy up my wardrobe of Watch bands.

Twelve South sent me one of its new Apple Watch organizers last week, and it quickly got acquainted with my collection of watch bands. I opted to install it right next to my bed, so that when I get up every day I can decide just which band I am looking to have accompany me through the day.

The whole deal with the new Twelve South TimePorter is that it helps you keep Apple Watch bands organized at home. Long time readers will know this isn’t the first time the company has used the TimePorter moniker for one of its products, as we did see a portable take on keeping your wearable nice and tidy around half a decade ago. Now the brand is back to debut more of an at-home solution to the problem, with its new wall mount.

The latest addition to the Twelve South TimePorter lineup is a simplistic accessory that can stick up on your wall. It’s made of a white plastic that is very fitting for its relation to Apple and has room to hold upwards of six different Apple Watch bands at a time. That keeps everything right in view, while also showing off your wardrobe of different styles – think of it as a jewelry or tie stand, just for your Apple Watch straps that sells for $30.

Everything revolves around a novel mounting system that wedges the lugs of the bands into a little gap between two rubber pads. It holds your straps in place pretty securely, while still being able to just yoink one down without too much of a fuss. I was a bit worried that the hold wouldn’t be reliable enough for some of the heavier bands out there when I first saw the accessory revealed, but after some time, it’s safe to say that those concerns were frankly just not warranted.

As I said before, the design can hold six Apple Watch bands. If you have more than six, Twelve South actually makes it easy to expand your display with a modular design. The silver end caps that bookmark the mount do more than just add a bit of flare to the design and can be removed in order to connect into a second, third, or hell, even a fourth one of the accessories. If you don’t have six bands, you can just split the pieces of your straps in two for filling out the space.

With my personal collection, I have a solid mix of both official and third-party Watch bands. Luckily, I can report that everything works just as expected. It can work with every time of band I have thrown at it, including everything from Apple’s in-house Sport and Sport Loop bands, to rugged styles from CASETiFY and even metal link bands like the one I’ve been using from Nomad.

9to5Toys’ Take

Twelve South’s whole business model these days seems to just be solving issues that the folks over at Apple can’t be bothered to address themselves. That is certainly where the new TimePorter Wall Mount falls into the lineup, finally giving you something to do with your assortment of Apple Watch bands.

If you’re even reading this review, it’s safe to say that you’re probably rocking more than just one or two different straps for Apple’s wearables. I also bet that you’re like myself and just have a pile of the accessories in a drawer somewhere. Or at least like I was before Twelve South’s TimePorter mount worked its magic.

My big takeaway is that on top of finally being able to tidy up my gear, the Twelve South TimePorter mount actually makes it so I switch bands more often. Just seeing which styles I have at my disposal makes it far more likely that I’ll go out of my way to accessorize based on what I am wearing that day. It’s already something I do with bags and purses, and now it means that most days I am making a conscious decision in what band will tag along with me for the day.

But even without that, I just love being able to show off the bands in my collection.

With my Series 9 arriving last month, I had rounded up all of my bands from previous wearables. They just ended up sitting on my desk for the past month or so, hogging previous space while I figured out what to do with them. Six of my favorites have now been upgraded to the spotlight in Twelve South’s latest, and it won’t be long before the others are too. Thankfully, the Twelve South TimePorter mount is modular, because I am definitely going to be needing to get a second one for the rest.

There really isn’t anything else on the market like this yet, and so just the creative take on organization makes this worth a closer look. All of the other usual perks of a Twelve South product make it an even easier accessory to recommend, and one that finally means you have no excuse to keep your Apple Watch bands relegated to the desk drawer – especially at just $30.

