Renpho’s new solar-powered scale integrates with Apple Health at new low of $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Renpho Solar Power Smart Scale for $29.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Released earlier this year, this smart bathroom scale has only received one previous discount of $10 that we have tracked, with today’s deal doubling the savings and landing as a new all-time low. With an eco-friendly solar-powered design, this scale uses high-precision manganese steel sensors to track and give readings on 13 essential body composition measurements: weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, BMR, bone mass, metabolic age, fat-free bodyweight, body water, protein, and muscle mass. You can sync the scale with the Renpho Health app to track your progress over time – all while simultaneously being able to integrate with other health tracking apps like Samsung Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health. Head below to read more.

You can also earn extra savings by bundling the above scale with any of these three Renpho items (keep in mind to clip any on-page coupons for the best deals). To gain an extra 10% off your cart’s subtotal, consider adding the Renpho Body-Measuring Smart Tape for $25. To gain an extra 5% off your cart’s subtotal, you can add either the Renpho Cordless Jump Rope for $25 or the Renpho Luggage Scale for $8.

And ladies, if you’re also looking for a fitness tracker, check out our recent coverage of the Garmin Lily Sport Smartwatch, with a style that is “feminine, sophisticated and rooted in fashion,” it offers a 5-day battery life on single charge to monitor your respiration, energy levels, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, hydration, all-day stress, sleep, and estimated heart rates – alongside standard smartwatch functions.

Renpho Solar Power Smart Scale features:

Eco-Friendly Design: The use of solar technology for charging makes this scale a sustainable and eco-friendly choice. It helps you save money on battery replacements and reduces the environmental impact of disposable batteries.

Precision and Capacity: The scale features high-precision manganese steel sensors, providing accurate readings in small increments of 0.2 lb or 0.05 kg. It has a substantial weight capacity of up to 400 lbs or 180 kg.

Comprehensive Body Composition Data: This smart scale provides 13 essential body composition measurements, including body weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and bone mass. It’s suitable for various health and fitness goals, from weight loss to muscle gain.

Multi-User Support: The scale can store profiles for unlimited users, making it suitable for families or roommates who want to monitor their health and fitness together. It even has a Baby Scale Mode for tracking the weight of babies or pets.

