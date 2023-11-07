Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro surveils your Alexa and Assistant smart home at $135

Amazon is now offering an all-time low on the new Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro. Dropping down to $134.98 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, today’s offer is still one of the first chances to save. It’s down from the usual $150 going rate for the first time since back in August, and at $15 off is matching the previous all-time low.

One of the latest introductions to the Wyze family just hit the scene earlier this spring and arrives as its most capable surveillance solution to date. Centered around a 2.5K QHD sensor, this outdoor-ready camera can be mounted anywhere with an electrical connection in order to monitor your property with a 180-degree field of view. It’ll connect right to your Wi-Fi and sports an IP65 water-resistant design. The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is backed by customizable AI motion alerts, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and packs a pair of 3,000-lumen LEDs.

A far more affordable solution that still delivers much of the same Google Assistant compatibilties, the WYZE Cam OG just hit the scene earlier in the year and arrives with a discounted $19 price tag. Saving you some extra cash, you’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above – just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage that also happens to be $11 off. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro features:

A pro floodlight category-leading 180° field-of-view means you can see more and protect your property from end-to-end. Capture images and video with greater detail with stunning Quad High Definition clarity. Goodbye, clumsy PIR technology. Wyze Floodlight Pro uses onboard AI computer vision to more accurately detect motion, especially at long distance. Plus, it uses AI to trigger the lights for only objects you select, like people and vehicles, and sends notifications to your phone.

