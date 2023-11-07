Garmin Venu 2S GPS smartwatch includes health monitoring and fitness features for $238

Amazon is offering the small-sized Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatch for $238.13 shipped. Down from a $400 list price, this smartwatch spent the first half of the year at or above $300, slowly coming down in price with fall’s arrival. Today’s deal is a 40% markdown off the going rate, giving you $162 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Garmin’s own website where it is still listed for its MSRP.

Coming in a variety of colors, this smartwatch features a bright AMOLED display and two distinct modes: smartwatch mode, its basic setting which offers a battery life up to 10 days, and GPS mode which can continuously run for up to 7 hours while tracking your location – and when paired with a compatible smartphone, it offers incident detection during your outdoor activities alongside incident assistance, both of which send your live location to emergency contacts. Outside being a fully-functioning smartwatch, its key design is to monitor your health and keep you updated on your fitness progress through estimations based on your activity. Head below to learn more.

You can also find some classic models of the Garmin Lily Smartwatch also on sale on Amazon, currently being offered for $199.99 shipped. Offering the same features as the above smartwatch, one key difference here is the stainless-steel casing and leather bands. You’ll find this discount price on a few select models: the dark bronze with brown leather, the light gold with white leather, the light gold with black leather, and the cream gold with grey leather.

And if you’ve been looking for a new bathroom scale that offers more than just your weight, check out the Renpho Solar Power Smart Scale, which tracks and gives readings on 13 essential body composition measurements. You can also sync the scale with the Renpho Health app to track your progress over time – all while simultaneously being able to integrate with other health tracking apps like Samsung Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health.

Garmin Venu 2S Smartwatch features:

Get an uninterrupted picture of your health with battery life of up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and up to 7 hours in GPS mode with music, plus battery saver mode

Know your body better with extensive health monitoring features including health snapshot, Body Battery energy levels, sleep score, fitness age, stress tracking and more (this device is intended to be an estimation of your activity and metrics; it is not a medical device)

Use preloaded workouts that include cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates, create your own in the Garmin Connect app on your compatible smartphone, or try Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans to help you prepare for your next running challenge

Download up to 650 songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer (may require a premium subscription), and connect with wireless headphones (not included) for phone-free listening

With a supported country and payment network, leave your cash and cards at home; Garmin Pay contactless payments let you pay for purchases on the go

Never miss a call, text or social media alert with smart notifications delivered right to your wrist — when paired with a compatible Android or Apple smartphone

