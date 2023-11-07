Sleep soundly with Govee’s 6L Smart Humidifier at $70 low (30% off), more from $32

We are tracking some deals on Govee’s latest smart humidifiers to battle back against dry winter air. First up, the 6L GoveeLife Smart Humidifier is now going for $69.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $100, the on-page coupon will knock 30% off the total for the lowest price we can find. This is also $15 under the previous best to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This model, like the more affordable options on sale, delivers all of the same smartphone control over the mist levels, nightlight, timers, schedules, and connectivity to voice assistants, just with a larger 6L tank that can accomodate 600-square-foot rooms for up to 60 hours. You’ll also land a 360-degree nozzle that allows you to “direct the mist towards you or your plants.” It can even double as an essentially oil diffuser as well. Head below for deals and details.

More Govee smart humidifier deals:

Another way to keep tabs on your air and HVAC setup is with a smart thermostat and we are still tracking big-time price drops on the Amazon models. You’ll find refurbished condition units starting from just $30 Prime shipped, or well below the up to $80 you would pay normally. Then swing by our smart home hub for even more deals including this rare discount on the latest Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock at $250.

GoveeLife Smart 6L Humidifier features:

Smart Control: Adjust mist levels, modes, nightlights, create timer and schedules, connect to voice assistants, and more in our free GoveeHome app. With GoveeLife WiFi humidifiers H7142, you can control your home’s humidity levels even when you’re away.

4x Powerful Humidication: With a 6L tank, the air humidifier can run for up to 60 hours. The dual 360° nozzles let you direct the mist towards you or your plants. The high output of 300 ml/h allows even rooms up to 600 sq. ft. to reach target humidity quickly.

Auto-Reflect: Built-in sensors support the basic auto mode to maintain your customized target humidity level. Additional link with a GoveeLife Thermo-Hygrometer to more accurately reflect the ambient humidity via AutoReflect. (Thermo-hygrometer not included.)

Easy to Clean & Refill: The top fill design allows you to easily clean and fill your humidifier for bedroom. And the 6L capacity also means you can fill it less often. The cool mist humidifiers will auto shut off when there is no water and provide you a reminder via the APP.

