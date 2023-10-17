Amazon’s regularly up to $80 Smart Thermostat with Alexa is yours for $30 today (Refurb)

Joining an ongoing $10 deal on its Smart Plug, Woot is now offering the Amazon Smart Thermostat for $29.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery taking effect otherwise. This model regularly fetches $80 in new condition and $70 for a renewed unit on Amazon. Today’s deal is $15 under our previous refurbished mention, the lowest price we can find, and among the best ever. This offer also comes in at $26 under the fall Prime Day price we tracked. Fall weather has arrived in most places across the country and Amazon’s thermostat is here to help you intelligently maintain a comfortable living space without wasting your cash – “ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.” Leveraging Alexa, you can call out orders to the thermostat to change the temperature or use the companion app to do it manually. This model can also automatically make changes “when you’re home, asleep, or leaving for the day.” Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

As we touched on above, another way to expand your Alexa smart home capabilities without breaking the bank is with the deal we are currently tracking on Amazon’s current-generation Smart Plug. Regularly as much as $25 in new condition, you can land one at Woot right now for just $10 Prime shipped in the same refurbished condition as the thermostat detailed above.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, we have the meross HomeKit power strip down at $33, these Matter- and Thread-ready Onvis HomeKit Smart Plugs from $14 each, and even more right here. Our smart home hub is loaded with additional discounts including the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip and Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights, just to name a couple.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save money – After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

