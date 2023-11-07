Rare discount takes $50 off the latest Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock at $250 low

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Nest x Yale Lock. Not only one of the first chances, but also the best price cuts of the year, the smart lock drops to $249.99 shipped in several finishes. It normally sells for $300, and is now clocking in at $50 off. This is only the third offer of the year, while matching the 2023 low in the process. Over at 9to5Google, we also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model – which is still as good as it gets for an Assistant smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around one of several different metal finishes. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. There’s no key port on this model, so you’ll be completely transitioning over to the smart side of security. The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi, too.

On the other hand, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen is a more platform agnostic solution to arming the front door with some smart security. It’s also more affordable thanks to an ongoing discount that drops the price down on the all-black model to $167. This is one of the best price cuts we’ve seen and a notable chance at trying out a different smart lock design that the lead deal.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof smart lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app. Give people you trust a passcode instead of a key, and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. Keyless entry on the LED keypad lets you lock and unlock your front door without a key. The keypad plays different sounds when it’s touched to confirm responses, such as locking, unlocking, or turning Privacy Mode on or off.

