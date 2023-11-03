Regularly $230 all-black August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen drops to under $167 today

Amazon is now offering the latest black model August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen for $166.79 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 27% or $63 in savings for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at a few bucks under our previous mention, including the fall Prime Day deal and is within $6 of the 2023 low we tracked for brief time during the summer. This one is made to land on the inside of your door, providing intelligent locking prowess without having much effect on your home’s curb appeal. August says “installation only takes about 10 minutes” and, after connecting to your Wi-Fi (no hub required), will work alongside Apple HomeKit gear as well as voice assistants from Google and Amazon. You can use a traditional key if needed, but it features auto-lock and -unlock functionality as well – Auto-Lock and DoorSense, your home automatically secures once your door is closed, or after a set amount of time.” You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not much less pricey, is it worth checking out the deal we are tracking on Aqara’s Smart Lock U100 as well. This one delivers a more high-tech solution with an onboard touch keypad and, most importantly, Apple Home Key tech. This means with the wave of your iPhone or Apple Watch you can open the door automatically and it is now $65 off the regular $230 price tag. Scope out more of the details right here.

Then head over to our smart home hub for additional intelligent upgrades for your space. Alongside this ongoing deal on Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio smart speaker, we are still tracking the best price ever on the new meross smart plug mini models with Matter support in tow. Now down from $18 to just $12 Prime shipped, everything you need to know about the brand’s latest Matter plug is waiting in our previous deal post.

August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them). Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again. Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

