Early Black Friday Arcade1Up deals up to $300 off: Marvel vs Capcom table, NBA, PONG, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesArcade1UpKohl's
$300 off From $160

We are now tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on Arcade1Up machines as part of the Kohl’s early Black Friday sale. First up, Kohl’s is offering the Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Arcade Table for $399.99 shipped. This one is listed with a regular price of $800 at Kohl’s and more typically sells for $700 at places like Walmart, delivering up to $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous mention on a model that doesn’t often go on sale. The experience is centered around a 17-inch LCD display with a pair of control panels on either side, onboard speakers, a pair of deck protectors, and a whole host of built-in games. Those include X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, The Punisher, X-Men vs Street Fighter, and much more (eight games in total). Head below for more early Black Friday Arcade1Up deals. 

More early Black Friday Arcade1Up deals

If it’s the console games you’re after, head over to this morning’s roundup where you’ll find deals across all platforms including the ongoing Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE holiday sale.

Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Table features:

  • Bringing you authentic retro gaming experiences in an affordable and classic form, Arcade1Up head-to-heads are must-haves for your family game room, man cave, or a welcome distraction in the office
  • Standing 29” high, head-to-heads play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces
  • Clear cover tops to protect from those accidental spills
  • Okay you mighty masses of Marvel fans, it’s time to take a seat, and take control of your favorite heroes to your heart’s content!
  • Get ready to punch, kick, fly, blast, claw, and oh-so-many-more powers packed into this easily assembled head-to-head table
  • A phenomenal selection of uncanny Marvel x Capcom titles awaits you: X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, The Punisher, X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter, Marvel vs Capcom, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Arcade1Up

Kohl's

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple Watch Series 9 drops to Black Friday price early ...
Walmart launches early Black Friday sale with notable d...
Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 are down to just $69, a n...
Walmart’s early doorbuster deal on Keurig’s...
eufy Clean X8 Pro robot vacuum stores up to 60 days of ...
Cole Haan takes a rare 30% off outerwear with this prom...
Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-motorcycle hits 28 MPH for 55 ...
Hydrow’s Black Friday deals go live early with up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments