Early Black Friday Arcade1Up deals up to $300 off: Marvel vs Capcom table, NBA, PONG, more

We are now tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on Arcade1Up machines as part of the Kohl’s early Black Friday sale. First up, Kohl’s is offering the Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Arcade Table for $399.99 shipped. This one is listed with a regular price of $800 at Kohl’s and more typically sells for $700 at places like Walmart, delivering up to $300 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous mention on a model that doesn’t often go on sale. The experience is centered around a 17-inch LCD display with a pair of control panels on either side, onboard speakers, a pair of deck protectors, and a whole host of built-in games. Those include X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, The Punisher, X-Men vs Street Fighter, and much more (eight games in total). Head below for more early Black Friday Arcade1Up deals.

More early Black Friday Arcade1Up deals

If it’s the console games you’re after, head over to this morning’s roundup where you’ll find deals across all platforms including the ongoing Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE holiday sale.

Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Table features:

Bringing you authentic retro gaming experiences in an affordable and classic form, Arcade1Up head-to-heads are must-haves for your family game room, man cave, or a welcome distraction in the office

Standing 29” high, head-to-heads play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces

Clear cover tops to protect from those accidental spills

Okay you mighty masses of Marvel fans, it’s time to take a seat, and take control of your favorite heroes to your heart’s content!

Get ready to punch, kick, fly, blast, claw, and oh-so-many-more powers packed into this easily assembled head-to-head table

A phenomenal selection of uncanny Marvel x Capcom titles awaits you: X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, The Punisher, X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter, Marvel vs Capcom, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems

