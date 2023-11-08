Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $30 or less, Mario Sparks of Hope $20, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $30
Zelda Skyward Sword HD

Alongside the ongoing Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE holiday sale and yesterday’s deal on Link’s Awakening, GameStop is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping in order over $79. And with the ongoing up to 50% off game sale at GameStop as well as some of the early Black Friday offers, it might not be too hard to hit that threshold. Otherwise, if you order online and pickup in-store, you can knock an additional $5 off your total. This game is currently out of stock at Amazon and was not mentioned by name in the Nintendo Black Friday sneak peak details – it might drop a touch lower for Black Friday later this month but almost certainly not by much. And with Nintendo now officially developing a live-action Legend of Zelda movie, it might be a good idea to get caught up on the very first game in the Zelda timeline. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals:

PlayStation and Xbox:

