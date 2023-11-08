Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $30 or less, Mario Sparks of Hope $20, more

Alongside the ongoing Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE holiday sale and yesterday’s deal on Link’s Awakening, GameStop is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping in order over $79. And with the ongoing up to 50% off game sale at GameStop as well as some of the early Black Friday offers, it might not be too hard to hit that threshold. Otherwise, if you order online and pickup in-store, you can knock an additional $5 off your total. This game is currently out of stock at Amazon and was not mentioned by name in the Nintendo Black Friday sneak peak details – it might drop a touch lower for Black Friday later this month but almost certainly not by much. And with Nintendo now officially developing a live-action Legend of Zelda movie, it might be a good idea to get caught up on the very first game in the Zelda timeline. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $13 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Eligible for Amazon’s buy 2 get one FREE sale
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox ID@Xbox Simulator Sale up to 40% off
- Madden NFL 24 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $27.50 (Reg. $70)
- HITMAN World of Assassination PSN $28 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
