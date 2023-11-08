Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones fall to $325 ahead of Black Friday (Save $74)

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save in months on the popular Sony XM5 ANC Headphones. Now dropping two styles down to $324.99 shipped, today’s offer arrives from the usual $398 price tag. It’s an extra $5 under our previous mention from August, and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date from Amazon. Notably, there wasn’t a fall Prime Day sale discount earlier in the month, either. We break down just why this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on a pair of ANC headphones below the fold.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

As far as the latest from Sony’s true wireless releases goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases we just revealed over the summer and arrive as easily one of my favorite buds of the year – not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

