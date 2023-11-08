Wrap Spigen’s retro iPod Shuffle-style case around your AirPods Pro at $15 (2023 low)

After launching its popular vintage iMac-style iPhone 15 cases, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering a solid deal on its iPod Shuffle-style AirPods Pro case. Typically $25 directly from Spigen but more like $19 at Amazon, you can now score Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods Pro Case for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is at least 21% of the going rate and the best price we have tracked all year at Amazon. This model is made for the original AirPods Pro and, while it is said to fit the latest models, it does not have a cutout for the lanyard connector. You’re otherwise looking at a silicone rendition of Apple’s classic iPod Shuffle wrapped around your modern buds’ case for some shock and scratch resistant with retro style. Head below for more details.

If you would prefer a more minimalist approach to your AirPods Pro 2 coverage, something like this even more affordable silicone BRG variant is worth a look. Starting from under $10 Prime shipped, you’ll find a range of different colors to chose from alongside an included carabiner clip and a cutout for the lanyard connection.

Yesterday we also featured one of Spigen’s more modern releases made specifically for AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lighting and USB-C variants. The new Zero One MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 USB-C case delivers the retro iMac vibes found on the aforementioned iPhone 15 case with a semi—translucent design that gives way to some tech innards on both the back and front of the design. It is now available for $27 shipped and you can get a closer look at the details right here.

Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods Pro Case features:

Precisely designed for the Apple AirPods Pro (2019).

Meet our latest member of the #SpigenClassics

Retro-inspired design for a look that remains timeless

Soft silicone layer for scratch resistance and shock absorbency

[NOTE] Buttons features are non-functional. Adhesive tape pre-installed for additional support.

