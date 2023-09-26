Spigen’s iMac G3-inspired translucent MagSafe iPhone 15 cases debut today at 20% off

Check out the new Spigen C1 collection – a series of vintage iMac G3 iPhone 15 cases. While we have already detailed the main Spigen iPhone 15 case collection right here alongside some notable launch deals, the brand is reaching back in time to pull some late 90s’ iMac vibes for its new C1 lineup. Heavily inspired by the Jony Ive-designed iMac G3 with the tear-drop form-factor and translucent plastic case, the new Spigen iMac G3 iPhone 15 cases are now available for purchase via the official Spigen Amazon storefront with a solid 20% launch discount using code helloagain20 at checkout. More details below.

Spigen’s new vintage-style iMac G3 iPhone 15 cases:

Spigen is known for delivering notable bang for your buck Apple gear accessories and its new iPhone 15 case collection is no exception with options starting from under $14 Prime shipped. The new iMac G3 iPhone 15 cases will fetch a bit more of a premium than that at $29.99 for both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max variants, but this is 9to5Toys afterall and the new C1 collection is already on sale using the aforementioned helloagain20 code at checkout.

Spigen also informs us that these cases are part of a “limited quantity drop,” so you might want to jump in now while you can. You’ll find Bondi Blue, Graphite, and Ruby red colorways up for grabs today.

Spigen iPhone 15 Pro iMac C1 MagFit Case $24 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Spigen iPhone 15 Pro Max iMac C1 MagFit Case $24 (Reg. $30)

Spigen says they feature clicky tactile buttons, textured sides for extra grip, full MagSafe compatibility, and hidden air pockets for extra drop protection, all of which comes alongside the vintage Apple iMac-inspired translucent design.

Spigen iMac iPhone 15 cases features:

Premium two-piece PC and TPU construction is lined with impact foam for superb durability

Reissued Retro translucent design inspired by the Apple iMacG3

Military Grade Drop Protection via Extreme Protection Tech

Compatble with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

